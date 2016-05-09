(Adds CEO comments, share reaction)
JERUSALEM May 9 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz
swung to a profit in the first quarter, boosted by the
acquisition of a U.S. plant, and said it expects revenue to
increase further in the next three quarters.
The company, which makes chips for smartphones, battery
chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors, easily beat
forecasts, reporting earnings of 78 cents a share for the first
quarter on Monday. That reversed a $1.15 loss per share a year
earlier, which was mainly due to non-cash financing expenses of
an accelerated bond conversion.
Net profit for the first three months of 2016 included a 49
cent-a-share gain from the acquisition of a plant in San Antonio
in February. Revenue rose 23 percent to a record $278 million.
The company was forecast to earn 27 cents a share on revenue
of $276 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TowerJazz said it expects second-quarter revenue of $300
million, plus or minus 5 percent, representing year-on-year
growth of about 27 percent.
"We see Q3 and Q4 each being larger in revenue than Q2,"
Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger told Reuters.
TowerJazz's shares were up 3.6 percent at $12.18 in
premarket trade on Nasdaq.
Ellwanger said his company "got an asset at a very good
valuation" when it purchased the San Antonio wafer manufacturing
plant from Maxim Integrated Products.
The deal strengthened TowerJazz's business relationship with
Maxim, an existing customer, he said, and the company will be
able to utilise the facility's unused capacity to further boost
revenue in the future.
