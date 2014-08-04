* Q2 adjusted EPS $0.62 vs $0.42 forecast
* Q2 revenue $234.1 mln vs $228.8 mln forecast
* Forecasts Q3 revenue $225 mln, plus/minus 5 pct
(Adds comments from CEO interview, share reaction)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Aug 4 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz
on Monday beat estimates with strong second-quarter
net profit due to revenue for the first time from its joint
venture in Japan with Panasonic Corp and sees
third-quarter revenue in line with forecasts.
It earned 62 cents per share excluding one-time items,
compared with EPS of 47 cents per share a year earlier as
revenue grew 87 percent to $234.1 million. TowerJazz was
forecast to earn 42 cents a share excluding items on revenue of
$228.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TowerJazz shares were up 1 percent to 36.87 shekels in
morning trade in Tel Aviv
Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger said revenue from the
company's top five customers in the quarter rose 50 percent from
a year ago while a record 242 new products entered its Israeli
and U.S. factories, up from 130 in the second quarter of 2013.
"That's a very strong indicator of what will be happening in
one to two years from now," Ellwanger told Reuters.
TowerJazz closed negotiations with third party customers
which should reach annual revenue of well beyond $100 million
within the next three years.
"We expect these first contracts and agreements to begin
volume production ramp in the second half of 2015," he said.
TowerJazz lost money for years following heavy investment in
a second chip plant in Israel.
The maker of chips for smartphones, battery chargers
and AC/DC adapters has a 51 percent stake in its new joint
venture, under which Panasonic transferred three factories for
the production of semiconductors for cars and other products.
Ellwanger said Tower Panasonic Semiconductor Co was
integrated for the first time in the second quarter.
The company's target was to achieve an annual revenue run
rate of $1 billion in 2015, he said.
TowerJazz expects third quarter revenue to be $225 million
with an upward or downward range of 5 percent. Mid-range
guidance represents 70 percent year over year growth.
The third quarter will be the first to realise no revenue
from Micron Technology, which sold its Nishiwaki, Japan
to TowerJazz in 2011. The plant has ceased operations.
Analysts on average are forecasting revenue of $221 million.
($1 = 3.415 shekels)
(Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven
Scheer)