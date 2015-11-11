BRIEF-Atlanta Gold appointed David Russell as interim president and CEO
* Atlanta Gold announces the appointment of (interim) president and CEO and grant of options
TEL AVIV Nov 11 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported on Wednesday higher quarterly profit and revenue that beat estimates.
TowerJazz said on Wednesday it earned 62 cents a share diluted in the third quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 39 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose to a record $244.2 million from $226 million.
The company was forecast to earn 57 cents on revenue of $243.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TowerJazz, which makes chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors, forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $252 million, plus or minus 5 percent, representing year-on-year growth of 7 percent.
Three strategic customers have reserved future capacity for 2016 and beyond, paying a total of $45 million in reservation fees, the company said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
May 10 Moody's investor service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for Canadian banks for 2017 and beyond.