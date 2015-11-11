TEL AVIV Nov 11 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported on Wednesday higher quarterly profit and revenue that beat estimates.

TowerJazz said on Wednesday it earned 62 cents a share diluted in the third quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 39 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose to a record $244.2 million from $226 million.

The company was forecast to earn 57 cents on revenue of $243.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TowerJazz, which makes chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors, forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $252 million, plus or minus 5 percent, representing year-on-year growth of 7 percent.

Three strategic customers have reserved future capacity for 2016 and beyond, paying a total of $45 million in reservation fees, the company said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)