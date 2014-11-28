LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - Towergate's senior secured and
unsecured bondholders both issued statements supporting the
troubled UK insurance broker on Friday, flying in the face of
speculation that distressed debt investors have built up
positions to aggressively wrest control of the firm.
Restructuring lawyers and advisers have been actively
pitching their services to Towergate's bondholders for over a
week, after the company revealed last Wednesday that it had
fully drawn its revolving credit facility (RCF), casting doubts
on whether it can continue as a going concern.
Towergate has two senior secured bonds - a £234m 8.5% 2018
fixed rate note and a £396m 2019 FRN - as well as a £304.6m
10.5% 2019 unsecured bond.
On Friday a group of the company's larger senior secured
creditors put out the following statement: "We are fully
supportive of the company's business and we are engaged in
active discussions with the company's management to help reach a
solution."
A simultaneous, very similarly worded, statement from a
majority of the company's senior unsecured creditors strongly
suggests this is a unified stance among the different classes of
creditors.
One hedge fund investor said he cannot remember a group of
bondholders issuing a similar statement in the past.
The surprise comes as several market sources have said that
distressed debt investors such as KKR and Highbridge Capital
have been buying the unsecured bonds in recent days, leading to
speculation that they may make a bid for control of the company.
A second hedge fund investor said this was a "very risky
play," however, as bondholders would not only have to put in
fresh equity to gain control of the business, but would then
have to raise new debt to retire the senior secured bonds at
par.
Towergate's unsecured bonds are bid at a cash price of just
28 on Friday, having been bid above 60 before the company
revealed its liquidity problems last week. The senior secured
bonds have remained much firmer, with both tranches bid above
85.
The second hedge fund investor said that while senior
secured bonds seem to be tightly held, unsecured bonds are
leaking into the market day by day in small size.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)