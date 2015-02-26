Feb 26 British insurance broker Towergate
Insurance, which sold itself to holders of its senior secured
creditors earlier this month, appointed Scott Egan as its
interim chief executive on Thursday.
The sale was part of a plan to slash the company's debt pile
of 1.04 billion pound ($1.56 billion) by nearly two-thirds, and
the company had invited holders of its senior debt to pitch for
control in December.
Egan was previously the chief financial officer.
Towergate also appointed Marc Vassanelli as interim chief
financial officer and Mark Mugge as chief operating officer.
Mugge was previously CFO of insurance broker Arthur J
Gallagher & Co's international brokerage business and
Vassanelli most recently worked with private equity firms
Carlyle Group LP and TowerBrook Capital Partners.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)