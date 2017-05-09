* HPS, Madison Dearborn are leading investors
* New group buying Nevada for 250 mln pounds
* New group reviewing structure, may refinance existing debt
By Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, May 9 The majority owners of insurance
broker Towergate, which restructured its debt two years ago,
said on Tuesday they planned to bring together their various UK
broking businesses into a new holding company which may issue
new debt.
HPS Investment Partners became Towergate's largest
shareholder in 2015 after Towergate sold itself to its senior
secured creditors as part of a deal to slash its debt pile.
Madison Dearborn Partners became the firm's
second largest shareholder last year.
The two private equity firms said in a statement they would
look to consolidate the group's capital structure in the loan
and bond markets, including through refinancing existing debt.
They said they would give more details of the plans in the third
quarter.
Joining Towergate under the new structure would be Autonet,
a van insurance broker, private medical insurance broker Chase
Templeton, and general insurance broker Ryan Direct Group. All
would operate independently under existing management.
A fifth company, Lloyd's Of London speciality insurance
broker Price Forbes, would also join the new holding company,
they added. The new holding company, called KIRS, would be
renamed in the third quarter.
KIRS is buying Nevada, the holding group for Autonet and
Price Forbes, for 250 million pounds ($323.25 million), the
investment groups said.
Investment firms KKR and Bain Capital are also
minority shareholders in Towergate and are expected to remain
invested in the new group, a spokeswoman said.
The investment groups said John Tiner, Towergate's chairman,
had been appointed chairman of the new enlarged group with its
chief executive David Ross taking the same role at the new
group.
"Today's announcement demonstrates the tremendous confidence
our major shareholders have in the businesses we are bringing
together and the opportunities for further expansion," Tiner
said in the statement.
($1 = 0.7734 pounds)
(Editing by Lawrence White, Greg Mahlich)