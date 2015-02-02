BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 Towergate Insurance, a debt-laden British insurance broker, said on Monday that it had sold itself to its senior secured creditors under the terms of a restructuring and recapitalisation deal.
Towergate said its senior secured creditors would convert their existing claims into 375 million pounds (about $564 million) of new senior secured notes, 150 million pounds of subordinated PIK notes, 100 percent of the ordinary shares of the new holding company. (bit.ly/1CoMZVT)
Following the transaction, net senior debt would be reduced by more than 60 percent, Towergate said. ($1 = 0.6645 pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.