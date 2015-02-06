LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - The board of troubled UK insurance
company Towergate has formally agreed a deal with its
bondholders which will see the company taken over by its
unsecured creditors, a source close to the situation said on
Friday.
Under the terms of the deal the unsecured bondholders led by
Highbridge Capital Management, KKR and Sankaty will between them
provide £300 million of cash, £250 million of which will be used
to pay down the senior secured bondholders and £50 million will
be invested into Towergate itself.
In return for this cash injection the unsecured bondholders
will hold 80 percent of Towergate's equity post restructuring
with the remaining stake being held by the secured bondholders.
An official announcement is expected later on Friday
afternoon.
A spokesperson for Towergate declined to comment.
