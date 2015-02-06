(Adds official confirmation, breakdown of voting, quote)

By Sandrine Bradley and Robert Smith

LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - The board of troubled British insurance company Towergate has agreed a deal with its bondholders, which will see the company taken over by its unsecured creditors, the company said on Friday.

News of the deal had earlier been confirmed to IFR by a source close to the situation.

Under the terms of the deal the unsecured bondholders led by Highbridge Capital Management, KKR and Sankaty will between them provide 300 million pounds ($457.26 million)of cash, 250 million pounds of which will used to pay senior secured bondholders, with 50 million pounds invested into Towergate itself.

In return for this cash injection, the unsecured bondholders will hold 80 percent of Towergate's equity post restructuring, with the remaining stake being held by the secured bondholders.

In a statement, Towergate said the deal had received the unanimous approval of the Towergate Board, more than 75 percent of the Group's senior secured creditors and around 65 percent of senior unsecured creditors.

"The Company has a strong balance sheet, having substantially reduced its debt burden, and has almost halved its interest bill," said Towergate Chairman Alastair Lyons in the statement.

"The Company has a strong balance sheet, having substantially reduced its debt burden, and has almost halved its interest bill," said Towergate Chairman Alastair Lyons in the statement.

"Taken together with the new funds being invested, this gives the company a strong positive cash flow to support the completion of the change programme and the further growth of the business," he added. ($1 = 0.6561 British Pounds)