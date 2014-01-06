Jan 6 Tower Group International Ltd said it would be bought by ACP Re Ltd, a privately owned reinsurance company, for $172 million.

Each outstanding share of Tower will be converted into the right to receive $3 in cash. Tower shares closed at $2.94 on Friday.

The controlling shareholder of Bermuda-based ACP Re is a trust established by the founder of AmTrust Financial Services Inc, National General Holdings Corp and Maiden Holdings Ltd.