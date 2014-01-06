BRIEF-TD Ameritrade Holding says entered into a credit agreement with lenders
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - on April 21, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with lenders - sec filing
Jan 6 Tower Group International Ltd said it would be bought by ACP Re Ltd, a privately owned reinsurance company, for $172 million.
Each outstanding share of Tower will be converted into the right to receive $3 in cash. Tower shares closed at $2.94 on Friday.
The controlling shareholder of Bermuda-based ACP Re is a trust established by the founder of AmTrust Financial Services Inc, National General Holdings Corp and Maiden Holdings Ltd.
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - on April 21, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with lenders - sec filing
* Bridger Management Llc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics inc as of april 11 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p0x8JW Further company coverage: