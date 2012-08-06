* Second-quarter loss $0.39/shr vs EPS $0.58 year ago
* Second-quarter oper loss $0.39/shr vs est loss $0.41/shr
* Second-quarter net premiums earned up 17 pct
Aug 6 Property and casualty insurer Tower Group
Inc reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss as
it set aside more money to cover claims from prior years.
The company reported an operating loss of 39 cents per
share, hit by a charge of $42.3 million, or $1.08 per share,
related to changes in the estimated losses at its commercial
insurance segment for 2011 and earlier.
Analysts on average expected a second-quarter operating loss
of 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net loss was $15.1 million, or 39 cents per share, compared
with net income of $24.1 million, or 58 cents per share, last
year.
Tower Group's net premiums earned rose about 17 percent to
$460.2 million.
Last week, the company cut its full-year operating earnings
forecast to between $1.45 per share and $1.55 per share from its
prior outlook of between $2.60 per share and $2.70 per share.
Analysts expect it to earn $1.43 per share for the full
year.
The New York-based company's shares closed at $17.83 on the
Nasdaq on Monday.