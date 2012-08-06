* Second-quarter loss $0.39/shr vs EPS $0.58 year ago

Aug 6 Property and casualty insurer Tower Group Inc reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss as it set aside more money to cover claims from prior years.

The company reported an operating loss of 39 cents per share, hit by a charge of $42.3 million, or $1.08 per share, related to changes in the estimated losses at its commercial insurance segment for 2011 and earlier.

Analysts on average expected a second-quarter operating loss of 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss was $15.1 million, or 39 cents per share, compared with net income of $24.1 million, or 58 cents per share, last year.

Tower Group's net premiums earned rose about 17 percent to $460.2 million.

Last week, the company cut its full-year operating earnings forecast to between $1.45 per share and $1.55 per share from its prior outlook of between $2.60 per share and $2.70 per share.

Analysts expect it to earn $1.43 per share for the full year.

The New York-based company's shares closed at $17.83 on the Nasdaq on Monday.