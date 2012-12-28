BRIEF-Arc Terminals Holdings , Arc Logistics Partners and some units, enter into amendment to credit agreement
* On may 26, 2017 Arc Terminals Holdings, co, some units, entered into amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
Dec 28 Automobile parts maker Tower International Inc sold its South Korean operations to Seco, a privately owned Korean auto parts supplier, for about $47 million in cash.
Livonia, Michigan-headquartered Tower said Seco will also assume debt of about $98 million, representing a deal enterprise value of about $145 million.
The operations being sold include five manufacturing plants, a tooling plant and a technical center.
Shares of Tower International closed at $7.44 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's stock has shed about a third of its value in the last one year.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 2 Wal-Mart Stores Inc executives on Friday reassured workers they remained integral to the company's success as they highlighted investments in online sales and other technology to compete with rivals like Amazon.com Inc.