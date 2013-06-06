BRIEF-Infoteria to fully acquire UK design firm for 7 mln pounds
* Says it plans to fully acquire UK-based design firm This Place Limited for totaling 7 million pounds (976.5 million yen) on April 20
JERUSALEM, June 6 Israeli chip maker TowerJazz and California-based Cavendish Kinetics will collaborate to bring radio frequency (RF) micro electromechanical systems to the mobile market to improve fourth generation data speeds.
The products combine Cavendish's technology with the TowerJazz power CMOS process and RF interconnect in a single chip, the companies said on Thursday.
An Israeli market source said the deal would bring TowerJazz about $20 million a year in revenue starting in 2013.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)
AARHUS, Denmark, April 4 The National Hockey League's decision not to take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics is regrettable and will come as a big blow to the world's best ice hockey players, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.
April 4 British nanotechnology company Nanoco Group Plc cut its full-year expectations saying sales have not materialised in the second half.