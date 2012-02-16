BRIEF- MediciNova to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares of its stock at the price of 602 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 13
Feb 16 The CEO of Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz :
* Says still targets above $800 million in quarterly revenue run rate in 2012
* Says TowerJazz analog chips benefitting from growth in smartphone demand
* Says TowerJazz growing market share
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares of its stock at the price of 602 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 13
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)