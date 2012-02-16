* Q4 profit excluding one-offs near-flat at $34 mln

* Q4 revenue $174.6 mln vs company estimate $170-$180 mln

* Sees Q1 revenue $165-$175 mln, up 40 pct yr/yr

* Has bid to jointly build chip plant in India

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Feb 16 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz expects strong demand for smartphones to fuel growth in 2012 after it reported sharply higher fourth-quarter revenue.

TowerJazz has carved out a niche supplying specialist analog chips for Apple's iPhone, Samsung's Galaxy and other smartphones.

It is also benefitting from strong demand for its image sensors used in medical and dental X-rays and digital cameras, as well as radio frequency chips and embedded memory chips.

"Why does TowerJazz focus on analog even though the world is going digital? Because without analog, digital won't work. Analog adds tremendous value," CEO Russell Ellwanger told a news conference on Thursday.

An iPhone 4, for example, has four digital chips but many more analog chips that are needed for power, audio, display, touch and other functions.

TowerJazz is seeking quarterly revenue in late 2012 that will reflect at least an $800 million annual revenue run-rate. That follows a 20 percent rise in revenue to $611 million in 2011 as it nearly doubled wafer capacity.

TowerJazz is targeting revenue of $1 billion in 2014.

Revenue has soared from $102 million in 2005, when Ellwanger became CEO, as it shifted production from digital to analog, which now accounts for 80 percent of its business.

Last year's growth outpaced an average of 4 percent for the foundry market and was fuelled by its $140 million acquisition of Micron Technologies' 60,000-wafer-per-month plant in Japan.

TowerJazz is the biggest specialty chipmaker, ahead of Taiwan's Vanguard Semiconductor, which had revenue of $519 million in 2011.

Net profit in the fourth quarter was $34 million, excluding one-time items, from $35 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 29 percent to $174.6 million. In November, it forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $170 million to $180 million.

It noted that while the Japan plant was adding to sales it will only contribute marginally to profit until later in 2012.

Also, two of its four plants were operating below capacity due to the global economic slowdown, but this is expected to improve in 2012.

"We are operationally preparing for a strong second half, having received such indications from lead customers," Ellwanger said.

TowerJazz forecast revenue for the first quarter of 2012 at $165 million to $175 million, up 40 percent from a year earlier.

It said it is bidding to build a chip plant in India with a leading Indian infrastructure conglomerate and a worldwide leading technology provider. The government is expected to make a decision by the end of the year.

Ellwanger said TowerJazz would not incur capital expenditure in the plant, which would be accretive to the company from the start.

"All indications are very positive," he said, adding there was no guarantee the group will win the bid.