* Q3 net profit ex-items $46 mln vs $41.2 mln forecast
* Revenue up 31 pct to $176.1 mln vs f'cast $178.8 mln
* Sees Q4 revenue of $170-180 million
TEL AVIV, Nov 15 Israeli chipmaker
TowerJazz posted a higher than expected rise in
third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, boosted by rising sales due
to an acquisition in Japan.
TowerJazz reported quarterly net profit of $1.8
million compared with $1.2 million in the same period last year.
Excluding one-off items, net profit rose to $46 million from $36
million, on revenue up 31 percent to a record $176.1 million.
Analysts on average expected net income $41.2 million
excluding one-off items on revenue of $178.8 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.
TowerJazz said it expects revenue of between $170 million
and $180 million in the fourth quarter, with a mid-range
increase of 30 percent year-ob-year and implying full-year
growth of 20 percent.
"The third quarter revenue level puts us at a run rate of
around $700 million plus per year, increasing our lead as the
number one specialty foundry and bringing us a big step closer
to our goal of becoming a billion dollar company by 2014," Chief
Executive Officer Russell Ellwanger said.
The CEO told Reuters the company is targeting an annualised
quarterly run rate above $800 million in 2012 with the last two
quarters of the year seen stronger than the first quarter.
The company in June acquired Micron Technology's
60,000 wafer-per-month plant in Nishiwaki, Japan, for $140
million, nearly doubling production capacity. Micron became a
long-term strategic shareholder in TowerJazz with a 6 percent
stake and it signed a three-year supply deal with the company.
