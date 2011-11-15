(Writes through, adds details, forecast, CEO quotes, consensus estimate, dateline)

* Q3 net profit ex-items $46 mln vs $41.2 mln forecast

* Revenue up 31 pct to $176.1 mln vs f'cast $178.8 mln

* Sees Q4 revenue of $170-180 million

TEL AVIV, Nov 15 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz posted a higher than expected rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, boosted by rising sales due to an acquisition in Japan.

TowerJazz reported quarterly net profit of $1.8 million compared with $1.2 million in the same period last year. Excluding one-off items, net profit rose to $46 million from $36 million, on revenue up 31 percent to a record $176.1 million.

Analysts on average expected net income $41.2 million excluding one-off items on revenue of $178.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

TowerJazz said it expects revenue of between $170 million and $180 million in the fourth quarter, with a mid-range increase of 30 percent year-ob-year and implying full-year growth of 20 percent.

"The third quarter revenue level puts us at a run rate of around $700 million plus per year, increasing our lead as the number one specialty foundry and bringing us a big step closer to our goal of becoming a billion dollar company by 2014," Chief Executive Officer Russell Ellwanger said.

The CEO told Reuters the company is targeting an annualised quarterly run rate above $800 million in 2012 with the last two quarters of the year seen stronger than the first quarter.

The company in June acquired Micron Technology's 60,000 wafer-per-month plant in Nishiwaki, Japan, for $140 million, nearly doubling production capacity. Micron became a long-term strategic shareholder in TowerJazz with a 6 percent stake and it signed a three-year supply deal with the company. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Holmes)