* Q3 net profit ex-items $46 mln vs $41.2 mln forecast
* Revenue up 31 pct to $176.1 mln vs f'cast $178.8 mln
* Sees Q4 revenue of $170-180 million
(Adds CEO quotes from interview, share reaction)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Nov 15 Israeli chipmaker
TowerJazz produced a higher than forecast profit rise
for the third-quarter and expects to outshine a moribund chip
sector with strong sales growth next year.
TowerJazz, which has carved out a lucrative niche position
in the industry, forecast a 30 percent increase in
fourth-quarter revenue over a year earlier but flat over the
third quarter.
"The third-quarter revenue level puts us at a run rate of
around $700 million plus per year, increasing our lead as the
number one specialty foundry and bringing us a big step closer
to our goal of becoming a billion dollar company by 2014," Chief
Executive Officer Russell Ellwanger said of the results released
on Tuesday.
The CEO told Reuters the company is targeting an annualised
quarterly run rate above $800 million in 2012 with the last two
quarters of the year seen stronger than the first quarter.
"We believe the second half of 2012 will be strong for us.
"Barring something unforeseen, our customers are looking
strong and we are growing market share," Ellwanger said.
The company does not plan layoffs despite the fact that two
of its four plants were operating at less than full capacity due
to the global economic slowdown. Instead, all employees except
plant operators are taking 10 unpaid days of leave over the
third and fourth quarter to lower costs.
Chief Financial Officer Oren Shirazi said the company is
seeing better utilisation at its plants in the fourth quarter.
TowerJazz, a small player in a
multi-billion-dollar-a-year chip industry, focuses on image
sensors used in medical and dental x-rays, mobile phone cameras
and digital cameras as well as radio-frequency chips and
embedded memory chips.
The company in June acquired Micron Technology's
60,000 wafer-per-month plant in Nishiwaki, Japan, for $140
million, nearly doubling production capacity. Micron became a
long-term strategic shareholder in TowerJazz with a 6 percent
stake and it signed a three-year supply deal with the company.
"Nobody would have suspected that the world economy would be
hit as hard as it was in 2011," Ellwanger said, adding that the
Micron deal has helped shield the company from bad times.
"Micron is a big customer. I think for 2011 it will be our
largest single customer."
TowerJazz reported quarterly net profit of $1.8 million
compared with $1.2 million a year earlier. Excluding one-off
items, net profit rose to $46 million from $36 million, on
revenue up 31 percent to a record $176.1 million.
Analysts on average expected net income $41.2 million
excluding one-off items on revenue of $178.8 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.
TowerJazz said it expects revenue of between $170 million
and $180 million in the fourth quarter, with a mid-range
increase of 30 percent year-on-year and implying full-year
growth of 20 percent. Analysts on average were expecting revenue
of $182.3 million in the fourth quarter.
Its shares were down 1.3 percent to 2.84 shekels at midday,
compared with a 1 percent drop in the broader market.
TowerJazz, which has $178 million in cash, is now seeking to
acquire new technology rather than additional capacity.
"We are looking at something in the $20 million to $40
million range, maybe slightly more," Ellwanger said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Holmes)