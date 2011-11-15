* Q3 net profit ex-items $46 mln vs $41.2 mln forecast

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Nov 15 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz produced a higher than forecast profit rise for the third-quarter and expects to outshine a moribund chip sector with strong sales growth next year.

TowerJazz, which has carved out a lucrative niche position in the industry, forecast a 30 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue over a year earlier but flat over the third quarter.

"The third-quarter revenue level puts us at a run rate of around $700 million plus per year, increasing our lead as the number one specialty foundry and bringing us a big step closer to our goal of becoming a billion dollar company by 2014," Chief Executive Officer Russell Ellwanger said of the results released on Tuesday.

The CEO told Reuters the company is targeting an annualised quarterly run rate above $800 million in 2012 with the last two quarters of the year seen stronger than the first quarter.

"We believe the second half of 2012 will be strong for us. "Barring something unforeseen, our customers are looking strong and we are growing market share," Ellwanger said.

The company does not plan layoffs despite the fact that two of its four plants were operating at less than full capacity due to the global economic slowdown. Instead, all employees except plant operators are taking 10 unpaid days of leave over the third and fourth quarter to lower costs.

Chief Financial Officer Oren Shirazi said the company is seeing better utilisation at its plants in the fourth quarter.

TowerJazz, a small player in a multi-billion-dollar-a-year chip industry, focuses on image sensors used in medical and dental x-rays, mobile phone cameras and digital cameras as well as radio-frequency chips and embedded memory chips.

The company in June acquired Micron Technology's 60,000 wafer-per-month plant in Nishiwaki, Japan, for $140 million, nearly doubling production capacity. Micron became a long-term strategic shareholder in TowerJazz with a 6 percent stake and it signed a three-year supply deal with the company.

"Nobody would have suspected that the world economy would be hit as hard as it was in 2011," Ellwanger said, adding that the Micron deal has helped shield the company from bad times.

"Micron is a big customer. I think for 2011 it will be our largest single customer."

TowerJazz reported quarterly net profit of $1.8 million compared with $1.2 million a year earlier. Excluding one-off items, net profit rose to $46 million from $36 million, on revenue up 31 percent to a record $176.1 million.

Analysts on average expected net income $41.2 million excluding one-off items on revenue of $178.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

TowerJazz said it expects revenue of between $170 million and $180 million in the fourth quarter, with a mid-range increase of 30 percent year-on-year and implying full-year growth of 20 percent. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $182.3 million in the fourth quarter.

Its shares were down 1.3 percent to 2.84 shekels at midday, compared with a 1 percent drop in the broader market.

TowerJazz, which has $178 million in cash, is now seeking to acquire new technology rather than additional capacity.

"We are looking at something in the $20 million to $40 million range, maybe slightly more," Ellwanger said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Holmes)