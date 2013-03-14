JERUSALEM, March 14 Israeli chip maker TowerJazz
said on Thursday it has extended the maturity
dates of its loans in an agreement with Israeli banks, enabling
it to reduce its principal payments in the next two years.
An outstanding loan of $131 million, which was originally
set to be paid starting September 2013, will be payable in 10
quarterly installments, starting March 2014 and ending June
2016, it said.
As a result, principal payments in 2013 and 2014 will fall
to $30 million from $105 million, TowerJazz said.
The agreement with the banks also contains a mechanism for
prepayment of principal based on amounts that the company may
raise from new funding sources.