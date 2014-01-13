TEL AVIV Jan 13 Israeli specialty chip
manufacturer TowerJazz will collaborate with MAPS Inc,
a provider of mobile, lighting and automotive integrated
circuits, to launch the first resonant wireless power transfer
chip for mobile products.
The chip enables wireless charging at a distance.
Wireless charging is a breakthrough in the mobile
communications and computing devices infrastructure arena, the
companies said in a statement on Monday.
MAPS, a South Korean start-up, expects mass production to
begin in the second quarter of 2014, targeting the mobile,
portable and computing market in South Korea as well as
worldwide.
Pike Research estimates global revenue from wireless power
devices will exceed $15 billion by 2020 and that systems based
on highly resonant wireless power transfer will account for more
than 80 percent of the total market.
Although inductive wireless power transfer was already
introduced by others, the resonant type that MAPS has developed
using TowerJazz's process offers wireless power charging at
greater distances than ever before, the companies said.