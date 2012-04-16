TEL AVIV, April 16 Israel's TowerJazz
signed a deal to produce amplification chips for South Korea's
NeoFidelity Inc that is expected to generate tens of
millions of dollars of revenue for TowerJazz, sending its shares
higher.
The deal involves the supply of NeoFidelity's digital audio
amplifiers for Samsung and LG LCD
televisions, the companies said on Monday.
Tower's shares were up 4.5 percent at midday in Tel Aviv.
The long-term partnership with NeoFidelity is expected to
bring TowerJazz tens of millions of dollars in revenue in coming
years, said an industry source who asked not to be named.
NeoFidelity began production in November and has also won
contracts for its TV amplifier product in China, where it says
it expects to begin supplying several major TV customers
and audio product manufacturers.
The South Korean company also said its production will get
more cost-competitive by shifting from a 0.16-micron process to
TowerJazz's more advance 0.13-micron technology.
The new digital audio amplifier reduces heat and improves
efficiency and sound quality, the two companies said.