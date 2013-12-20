TEL AVIV/TOKYO Dec 20 Israeli chipmaker
TowerJazz will create a joint venture with Panasonic
Corp to manufacture Panasonic's chips for cars and
digital products, a move expected to boost TowerJazz's revenue
by 65 percent.
Panasonic will transfer its three semiconductor factories in
Japan to the joint venture, which will be held 51 percent by
TowerJazz, the companies said on Friday.
Panasonic, which is wrapping up a multi-billion-dollar
restructuring, has committed to acquiring its products from the
joint venture for at least five years.
TowerJazz will issue to Panasonic roughly $8 million in
ordinary shares, to be calculated based on TowerJazz's average
share value during March 2014. Panasonic will become a minority
stakeholder in TowerJazz and the company's largest client.
"From day one this joint venture, of which we are the
majority shareholder, will provide us with $400 million of
annual profitable revenue," TowerJazz Chief Executive Russell
Ellwanger told Reuters. "On top of that there is substantial
added capacity available in those manufacturing facilities
beyond the agreement with Panasonic."
TowerJazz already has customers seeking to have their
products manufactured at the Japanese facilities, he said.
The deal, which is expected to close in April, will enable
TowerJazz to achieve a $900 million annual run rate from the
second quarter of 2014 and reach its target of $1 billion a year
in revenue by 2015, Ellwanger said.
TowerJazz, which makes mobile phone chips as well as battery
chargers and AC/DC adapters, now expects to post revenue of at
least $225 million in the second quarter of 2014, up from $133
million in the year-earlier quarter.
Ellwanger said he hoped the loss-making company would turn
profitable by the fourth quarter of 2014.
TowerJazz will gain capacity to produce silicon wafers with
a 300 mm (12 inch) diameter that can be used in x-rays, high-end
image sensors and digital SLR cameras.
The company's chairman, Amir Elstein, said there was also
huge potential in automotive-related components.
Ellwanger said TowerJazz was approached by Panasonic, which
sought to bring in TowerJazz's customers and capabilities.
The Israeli company already has a plant in Japan, which it
acquired from Micron, and it said it might seek to
consolidate the facility with the Panasonic factories.
TowerJazz shares closed at $4.49 on Nasdaq on Thursday, off
a year high of $8.67. Panasonic's share price closed up 0.2
percent at 1,215 yen in Tokyo on Friday.
Elstein said his company must close the gap between its
brand strength and its performance in the capital market.
"This relates to getting to profitability," he said. "This
will come soon."
