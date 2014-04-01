TEL AVIV, April 1 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz
said on Tuesday it will close its Nishiwaki, Japan
plant as it kicks-off its joint venture with Panasonic Corp
.
TowerJazz, which holds 51 percent of the joint
venture that was announced in December, said the closure of the
Nishiwaki plant will reduce its annual fixed costs by $130
million. It will keep on about 100 of the 800 employees at the
plant and has retained a Japanese outplacement firm to help find
employment for the remaining workers.
TowerJazz Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger said the
loss-making company is targeting achieving net profit on a GAAP
basis by the fourth quarter of 2014.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)