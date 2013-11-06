TEL AVIV Nov 6 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz
reported a sharp drop in third-quarter revenue and
profit due to a decline in sales to Micron Technology but
revenue was up from the second quarter.
TowerJazz said on Wednesday adjusted net income was
$12.2 million, down from $31.6 million a year earlier. Revenue
fell to $132.6 million from $154.6 million a year earlier but
was up 6 percent from the second quarter.
The company attributed the declines to a contractual
decrease in sales to Micron at its plant in Japan. Excluding the
Micron reduction, revenue rose by $4 million.
Chardan Capital Markets had estimated revenue of $135.3
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. TowerJazz itself
had forecast third-quarter revenue of between $130 million and
$140 million.
For the fourth quarter, it projects revenue of $133-$143
million, compared with Chardan's forecast of $142 million.
"The sequential growth we have demonstrated in the first
quarter through the third quarter was in line with our
expectations based on strong alignment to customer forecast and
project execution," TowerJazz Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger
said.