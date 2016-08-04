WRAPUP 2-N.Korea missile programme progressing faster than expected, says South
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
JERUSALEM, Aug 4 (Reuters) -
* Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported on Thursday second-quarter earnings of 45 cents a share, versus 10 cents a share a year earlier, boosted by the acquisition of a U.S. plant and the early repayment of bank loans.
* Quarterly revenue grew 29 percent to a record $305 million.
* The company was forecast to earn 34 cents a share in the second quarter on revenue of $300 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* TowerJazz sees third-quarter revenue of $325 million, 33 percent year over year growth.
* Analysts currently project third-quarter revenue of $310 million and EPS of 37 cents.
* TowerJazz had purchased a San Antonio wafer manufacturing plant from Maxim Integrated Products.
* "Our major focus remains those trends that drive the Internet of Things, namely seamless connectivity, low power consumption and sensors," said Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
* Telecoms regulator expects Facebook to comply with court orders