JERUSALEM Nov 15 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported sharply higher profit that topped estimates, boosted by strong demand from existing customers.
TowerJazz said on Tuesday it earned $49 million excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from $19 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 34 percent to a record $326 million.
The company was forecast to make $43 million on revenue of $325 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It projected fourth-quarter revenue of $340 million, plus or minus 5 percent, for a 34 percent annual gain.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
