JERUSALEM Feb 13 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported a doubling of quarterly net profit that beat estimates, boosted by robust demand from existing and new customers.

TowerJazz said on Monday it earned 52 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, up from 27 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue grew 34 percent to a record $340 million.

The company was forecast to earn 48 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $339.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It projects first-quarter 2017 revenue of $330 million, plus or minus 5 percent, for a 19 percent annual gain. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)