GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
TEL AVIV May 8 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported quarterly net profit that beat estimates and forecast record revenue in the second quarter, boosted by robust demand from high margin businesses such as image sensors.
TowerJazz said on Monday it earned 45 cents per diluted share in the first quarter, down from 69 cents a share a year earlier, when the company reported a $41 million gain from the acquisition of a plant in Texas. Excluding one-time items, EPS rose to 49 cents from 31 cents.
Revenue grew 19 percent to $330 million.
The company was forecast to earn 43 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $330 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It projects second-quarter revenue of $345 million, plus or minus 4 percent, for a 13 percent annual gain. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.