BRIEF-Corvus Gold acquires mother lode property from Goldcorp
* Corvus Gold acquires mother lode property from goldcorp, 10 kilometres southeast of the north bullfrog project, nevada
JERUSALEM, Sept 3 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz has expanded its agreement with Vishay Siliconix by another five years that is expected to boost its revenue.
Under the deal, TowerJazz will manufacture two Vishay Siliconix product families at TowerJazz's Japanese Fab 4 facility as well as multiple Vishay Siliconix lines at its plants in Israel, TowerJazz said on Monday.
"The new collaboration in Japan will enable TowerJazz to have a steady baseline revenue with a long-term, strategic customer at the Japanese fab," it said.
Vishay Siliconix is a subsidiary of Vishay Intertechnology , a maker of semiconductors and passive components for electronic devices used in telecommunications and industrial markets.
The company is one of TowerJazz's largest customers and TowerJazz has produced multiple products for Vishay Siliconix for the past eight years.
* Corvus Gold acquires mother lode property from goldcorp, 10 kilometres southeast of the north bullfrog project, nevada
June 6 Russian security software maker Kaspersky Lab has filed antitrust complaints against Microsoft with the European Commission and the German federal cartel office, it said in a statement on Tuesday.