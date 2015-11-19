Nov 19 Financial services provider Towers Watson
& Co more than doubled its special dividend after
shareholders rejected its $18 billion merger with insurance
broker Willis Group Holdings.
Tower said it would raise the one-time cash dividend to $10
per share from $4.87.
Willis was considering raising its offer for Towers Watson,
Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a person with knowledge of
the matter.
The increased offer would come in the form of a larger
special dividend for shareholders of Towers Watson, the person
said, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)