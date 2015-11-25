Nov 25 Human resources services provider Towers Watson & Co appointed Duncan Higgs to its delegated investment team to cater to the rising demand for fiduciary management services.

This is Higgs' second stint with Towers Watson. He had earlier worked as an investment consultant at the company.

Duncan, who has nearly 10 years of experience, joins from Cardano, where he was a senior investment consultant working on a range of UK pension schemes. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)