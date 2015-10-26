Oct 26 Human resources services provider Towers Watson & Co hired three consultants to bolster its global hedge fund research and advisory capabilities.

Aongus O'Gorman, based in Sydney, will cover a range of hedge fund and other diversifying strategies. He was previously a managing director of Round Tower Solutions, a consulting and advisory firm focused on the investment management industry.

Victoria Vodolazschi joins from PivotalPath, where she was a consulting strategy specialist evaluating hedge fund managers. Vodolazschi will focus on long or short equity, macro and systematic strategies at Towers Watson.

Abbas Alighanbari, who will be based in London, joins from International Asset Management, where he researched and conducted analysis on hedge fund strategies. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)