May 28 Towers Watson & Co, a provider of human resources and risk and financial management services, hired William Bensur Jr. to lead its Pittsburgh investment office.

Bensur was previously with Wilshire Associates, where he had worked for more than two decades.

Bensur will be a director at Towers Watson and will also be responsible for growing the company's consulting businesses in North America. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)