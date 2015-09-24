Sept 24 Towers Watson & Co Chief
Executive John Haley sold shares in the human resources
consultancy for a profit of about $9.7 million while the company
was discussing a merger with Willis Group Holdings, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
The announcement of the $18 billion deal on June 30 wiped
out more than $800 million from Towers Watson's market value.
Haley exercised 106,933 stock options and sold the
underlying shares, according to a regulatory filing in March. (bit.ly/1JrlloT)
The trades took place early in the merger talks and were
cleared by Towers Watson's legal team, the Journal reported on
Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1KwQVpo)
Haley has said he plans to head the combined company.
Towers Watson did not immediately respond to requests for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
The company's shares closed at $120.16 on Wednesday, down
nearly 13 percent from June 29, representing a loss of about
$1.2 billion in its market value.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)