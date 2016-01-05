Jan 5 Harman International Industries Inc , best known for its JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, said it agreed to buy automotive cybersecurity company TowerSec, as part of efforts to boost security of its offerings designed for connected vehicles.

Harman, whose biggest business is selling infotainment and audio products to global automakers, did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based TowerSec's core software security products detect and prevent hacking and intrusions in real time.

Harman's acquisition comes in the midst of a debate over the safety of increasingly connected cars and trucks, especially after veteran cybersecurity researchers showed in July they can use the Internet to hack into a moving car and seize control. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)