TEL AVIV, July 23 Israeli chipmaker Tower
Semiconductor said on Tuesday it received
additional gross proceeds from the exercise of Series 8 warrants
into ordinary shares in the amount of $19 million.
The aggregate gross proceeds from the equity rights offering
process announced in June totalled $41 million, including the
Series 8 warrants exercise.
Following the completion of the rights offering and the
exercise of warrants, the company's outstanding ordinary share
count is 47 million, of which 18 million are held by Israel Corp
, reflecting a 39 percent stake.
Shares in Tower Semiconductor, also known as TowerJazz, were
down 0.8 percent to 17.9 shekels in early afternoon trade in Tel
Aviv.
($1 = 3.57 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)