By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, May 17 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz
forecast a 20 percent rise in second-quarter
revenue, disappointing investors who had expected more.
They punished the stock, which was down 4.6 percent at 3.55
shekels in Thursday afternoon trade in Tel Aviv, in spite of the
company reporting higher first-quarter revenue and net profit.
TowerJazz also said it saw signs of strong industry growth
in the second half of the year.
"There is disappointment in the market regarding the
second-quarter outlook, but investors should be encouraged by
what management says about the second half," Eran Jacoby, an
analyst at DS Securities, said.
"We see the company has signed a lot of contracts, so we can
expect a better second half."
For the second quarter, TowerJazz forecast revenue of
$163-$173 million, with the mid-point representing 20 percent
year-on-year growth. Analysts were expecting revenue of $178
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TowerJazz has carved out a niche supplying specialist
analogue chips for Apple's iPhone, Samsung's
Galaxy and other smartphones. Its front-end module
chips control the signal leaving or coming into a mobile device.
"This is a major focus of our activity right now," Chief
Executive Russell Ellwanger told Reuters. "Smartphones are
driving this market very strongly."
TowerJazz is also gaining traction in the market for power
management -- high-voltage products such as AC/DC adapters and
battery chargers for computers.
It has 40 customers in South Korea, the bulk of which are in
power management, and rising sales in the United States.
It is also benefiting from strong demand for image sensors
used in medical and dental X-rays, and digital cameras.
Ellwanger said he was encouraged by many signs of strong
second-half industry growth.
"We continue to see increases in market share, as evidenced
by significantly outperforming the foundry industry in
first-quarter year-over-year growth," he said.
TowerJazz has doubled its capacity compared with a year ago
and this will position it to benefit from an industry uptick.
"We have the ability to serve customers as demand grows,"
Ellwanger said. "To bring in big customers, they need to know
you have enough capacity that they can grow."
TowerJazz is targeting a quarterly revenue run-rate of $200
million by the end of 2012 and wants a run-rate of $250 million
in 2014.
Annual revenue has soared from $102 million in 2005, when
Ellwanger became CEO, after it shifted production from digital
to analogue, which now accounts for 80 percent of its business.
It made a first-quarter net profit excluding one-off items
of $32 million, compared with $30.4 million in the 2011 period.
Revenue rose 39 percent to $168 million. In February, it
forecast revenue for the first quarter of $165-$175 million.
The company is bidding to build a chip plant in India with a
leading Indian infrastructure conglomerate and a global
technology provider. The government is expected to make a
decision this year.