Nov 18 Towers Watson & Co adjourned a
shareholder meeting on Wednesday after it failed to muster
enough support for its $18 billion merger with insurance broker
Willis Group Holdings, according to two people familiar
with the matter.
Towers-Watson now plans to reconvene the shareholder meeting
on Friday, one of the people said. The sources asked not to be
identified because the matter is not yet public. Representatives
for the companies offered no immediate comment.
Under the terms struck in June, Willis investors would have
owned 50.1 percent of the combined company while Towers Watson
holders would get 2.649 Willis shares and a one-time cash
dividend of $4.87 for each share they own. Towers Watson CEO
John Haley was set to lead the combined company, with James
McCann of Willis serving as chairman.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Mike Stone in New York;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)