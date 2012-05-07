BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Professional services company Towers Watson and Co posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on higher revenue from its benefits segment, and raised its full-year profit outlook.
The company reported third-quarter earnings of $68.2 million, or 95 cents per share, compared with earnings of $69.2 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.39 per share.
This compares with analysts' expectations of $1.35 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For 2012, the company now expects earnings of $5.14 per share to $5.19 per share, up from its prior view of $5.05 per share to $5.15 per share.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.