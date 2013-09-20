EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Sept 20 British insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said it would acquire the reinsurance brokerage business of Towers Watson Co for $250 million in cash.
"Towers Watson offers us a very strong reinsurance platform in the key North American market, as well as bringing further strength in the London Market and a leading analytical capability," said Dominic Burke, JLT's group chief executive.
The company said the deal will be completed by the end of the year and is expected to add to earnings in the first full year after completion.
JLT said Towers Watson's reinsurance brokerage business would be merged with JLT's reinsurance business and would be branded for a transitional period as JLT Towers Re.
The combined business would generate revenue of $266 million and would be present in 17 countries, the company said.
JLT said Alastair Speare-Cole, CEO of JLT Re, would become chief executive of the merged operation, while Ross Howard, who currently heads Towers Watson's reinsurance brokerage business, will become executive chairman.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.