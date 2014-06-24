(Adds details, background)
June 24 Radio station operator Townsquare Media
LLC filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to about
$143.8 million in an initial public offering.
The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company listed Merrill
Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets
as the lead underwriters to the IPO. (bit.ly/1pgEsyE)
Townsquare operates radio stations, digital and social
platforms and organizes live events in small- and mid-sized
markets across the United States.
After the IPO, the company will be renamed Townsquare Media
Inc, it said in a filing.
The company, which has about 47 studios and 326 towers, also
offers digital advertising and marketing services.
Townsquare operates websites such as TasteofCountry.com,
PopCrush.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com and
provides digital advertising services to music-focused websites
such as JustJared.com, HypeMachine.com and ContactMusic.com.
Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group LLC, GE Capital
and SOF Investments LP are among Townsquare's top shareholders.
Townsquare, earlier known as Regent Communications Inc,
emerged from bankruptcy protection in 2010.
The company's revenue rose 48 percent to $79.2 million in
the quarter ended March 31. Net loss narrowed to $530,000 in the
quarter from $2.3 million, a year earlier.
Townsquare, which had more than 2,500 employees as of March
31, had debt of about $645 million.
The company's competitors include entertainment companies
such as Live Nation Entertainment Inc and AEG, and internet
marketing providers, offline media companies such as yellow page
publishers and venue operators.
Townsquare did not say in the filing how many shares it
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company said it planned to use the IPO proceeds to repay
debt and would list its class A common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSQ".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza
and Kirti Pandey)