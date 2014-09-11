BRIEF-Jerusalem Cigarette Co posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago
Sept 11 Toya SA :
* Says plans capital increase via issuance of 2,330,000 series H shares at issue price 4.25 zloty
* Says subscription of shares will be offered to Su Gang, shareholder of Yato Tools Co Ltd, unit of Toya
* Says in exchange for shares Toya will receive remaining stake in Yato Tools from Su Gang Source text for Eikon:
* Quaterly net profit EGP 5.1 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pKFJUG) Further company coverage: