WASHINGTON Nov 26 Japan's Toyo Tire & Rubber Co
Ltd has agreed to plead guilty to fixing some auto
parts prices and pay a $120 million criminal fine, the U.S.
Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The Justice Department and antitrust enforcers worldwide
have been investigating price fixing of more than 30 types of
car parts, including seat belts, radiators, windshield wipers,
air-conditioning systems, power window motors and power steering
components.
Toyo, which has subsidiaries in Kentucky and Georgia, has
also agreed to cooperate with the investigation, the department
said in a statement.
Toyo admitted to conspiring to fix the prices of
anti-vibration rubber parts sold to Toyota Motor Corp,
Nissan Motor Corp and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd
, the maker of Subaru cars.
"The Toyo Tire group companies have been fully cooperating
with the DOJ's investigation, and made this decision after
careful consideration of the applicable laws," the company said
in a statement to shareholders that was posted on its website.
Toyo said it announced on Nov. 12 an extraordinary loss
provision for an alleged U.S. antitrust law violation for the
recently ended third quarter, and its financial forecast for the
fiscal year ending December 2013, announced on that same date,
remains unchanged despite the fine.
It also agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of
constant velocity joint boots sold to GKN Plc. The boots
protect cars' joints from contaminants.
Thus far, 22 companies have pleaded guilty or agreed to
plead guilty in connection with the Justice Department's auto
parts price-fixing probe. Twenty-six executives have been
charged.
In some cases, the price-fixing lasted for a decade or
longer. Parts company executives typically met face to face or
talked by phone to reach illegal pricing agreements, the Justice
Department said recently.
Among the companies the Justice Department's Antitrust
Division settled with previously were Autoliv Inc, Tokai
Rika Co Ltd, TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH,
Nippon Seiki Co Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd
and Fujikura Ltd.