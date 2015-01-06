BRIEF-Cathy Beaudoin stepping down as Amazon Fashion's President- spokeswoman
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 6 A former executive of Japan's Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty to price fixing and rigging bids for auto parts made for cars sold in the United States, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Japanese national Makoto Horie agreed to serve one year and one day in prison and to pay a criminal fine of $20,000, the department said.
Horie had agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of automotive hoses, the department said.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)
CHICAGO, May 4 Central Grocers Inc, a wholesale grocery cooperative in the Chicago area, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday as it tried to close or sell businesses after struggling to adapt to consumer shifts to online and gourmet shopping and "big box" stores.