NEW YORK Oct 24 Toyota Motor Corp has
been found liable in an unintended acceleration lawsuit in the
U.S., one of the first such cases to go to trial since the
Japanese carmaker began recalling millions of vehicles in 2009
over acceleration issues.
A jury in Oklahoma on Thursday awarded $3 million in
compensatory damages to Jean Bookout, a driver injured in a 2007
crash, and the family of Barbara Schwarz, who was killed.
The lawsuit claimed defects caused Bookout's 2005 Camry to
accelerate unexpectedly, leading to the crash. Deliberations
will resume on Friday to determine punitive damages.
The case, one of hundreds brought by individuals across the
country claiming that their Toyota vehicles accelerated without
warning, is the first to result in a verdict against the
carmaker.
In two previous cases to reach trial, one in California and
one in New York, juries found in Toyota's favor.
Toyota representatives did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Lawyers for the plaintiffs declined to
comment, citing a gag order imposed by the judge.
There have been approximately 200 proposed class actions and
more than 500 individual cases filed against Toyota since
February 2009 over the alleged acceleration issues, according to
a recent company regulatory filing.
The Oklahoma lawsuit claimed the Camry accelerated suddenly
on Sept. 20, 2007, while Bookout was driving along an interstate
highway and that applying both the brake and the emergency brake
did nothing to slow it down.
The 2005 Camry model was not included in the
acceleration-related recalls.
Toyota has already agreed to pay more than $1 billion to
settle class-action claims from owners over economic losses
suffered because of the alleged defects. But that deal did not
cover individual injury and wrongful death lawsuits.