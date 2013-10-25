(Makes clear in paragraph 3 that settlement resolves entire
case)
By Jessica Dye
Oct 25 Toyota Motor Corp reached a deal
on Friday to resolve a lawsuit in the United States over
unintended acceleration issues, one day after a jury found the
Japanese carmaker liable and ordered it to pay $3 million for
defects that caused a 2007 fatal crash.
A jury in Oklahoma on Thursday ordered the company to pay $3
million in compensatory damages to Jean Bookout, a driver
injured in the 2007 crash, and the family of Barbara Schwarz,
who was killed. Jurors were scheduled to resume deliberating on
Friday on whether to award punitive damages against Toyota.
Before the jury could reach a decision, Toyota and lawyers
for the plaintiffs announced they had reached a confidential
settlement to resolve the case.
The lawsuit is one of the first involving acceleration
issues to go to trial since similar concerns prompted Toyota to
begin in 2009 to recall millions of vehicles. The lawsuit
alleged that software defects in the electronic throttle control
system of Bookout's 2005 Camry caused it to speed out of control
and crash, killing Schwarz.
"While we strongly disagree with the verdict, we are
satisfied that the parties reached a mutually acceptable
agreement to settle this case," Toyota spokeswoman Carly
Schaffner said in a statement.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs, J. Cole Portis, said they were
pleased with the jury's decision. "We are fully convinced that
Toyota's conduct from the time the electronic throttle control
system was designed has been shameful," Portis said in a
statement. "We appreciate that the jury had the courage to let
Toyota and the public know that Toyota was reckless."
The case is the first loss for Toyota in a string of early
trials over acceleration issues, which prompted hundreds of
lawsuits across the country in the wake of the recalls. The 2005
Camry at issue in the Oklahoma trial was not included in the
recalls.
Two earlier trials in Brooklyn, New York, and California,
absolved Toyota of liability for alleged acceleration-related
defects.
There have been roughly 200 proposed class actions and more
than 500 individual cases filed against Toyota since February
2009 over the alleged acceleration issues, according to a
regulatory filing from the company.
Toyota has already agreed to pay a settlement valued at $1.6
billion to resolve claims for economic losses, such as repair
costs or lowered resale value, over acceleration issues. That
settlement did not cover personal injury or wrongful death
lawsuits.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)