June 9 A federal appeals court on Friday upheld
an $11 million verdict against Toyota Motor Corp over a
fatal 2006 car crash in Minnesota, which a jury found was caused
by an accelerator defect in a 1996 Camry.
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
found that the Minnesota jury had enough evidence to conclude in
2015 that Toyota was 60 percent liable for the crash and that
the driver of the Camry, Koua Fong Lee, was 40 percent liable.
Lee was criminally charged in connection with the crash and
served nearly three years in prison for vehicular homicide,
according to his lawyer, Robert Hilliard. In 2010, when reports
of unintended acceleration in other Toyota vehicles surfaced,
Lee won a motion to set aside his conviction, and he was
released from prison.
The car in the accident was not covered by Toyota's recall
of more than 10 million vehicles between 2009 and 2010 over
acceleration issues.
"I'm grateful to the 8th Circuit but I'm also relieved for
Mr. Lee's family," Hilliard said of Friday's decision.
"We sympathize with everyone affected by this unfortunate
accident from 2006," Toyota said in a statement. "While we
respect the 8th Circuit's decision, we continue to believe the
evidence shows that Mr. Lee's 1996 Camry was well-designed and
was not the cause of this accident."
A lawyer representing other people injured in the accident
could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Minnesota trial stemmed from a lawsuit filed on behalf
of passengers injured or killed in the 2006 crash in St. Paul,
Minnesota.
Lee, who later joined the lawsuit, said he was driving his
1996 Toyota Camry when it inexplicably began to accelerate as he
approached other vehicles stopped at an intersection.
The Camry slammed into an Oldsmobile Ciera, killing the
driver, Javis Trice-Adams Sr., as well as his 9-year-old son,
according to the 2010 lawsuit. A 6-year-old girl who was also in
the car was paralyzed and later died. Two other passengers were
seriously injured, according to the lawsuit.
Though it upheld the jury's findings, the 8th Circuit on
Friday did find that the trial court judge had improperly
calculated the damages for Bridgette Trice, mother of the
6-year-old, Devyn Bolton, and ordered that the amount be
recalculated.
