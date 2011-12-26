TOKYO Dec 26 Toyota Motor Corp
on Monday launched the world's most fuel-efficient hybrid car,
as the company looks to fight off competition from pure electric
vehicles.
The compact car, dubbed 'Aqua' in Japan and the 'Prius C'
overseas, has a listed fuel efficiency of 35.4 km/litre (83.3
mpg), beating the current top Prius, which gets 32 km/litre.
Rivals Nissan Motor Co and General Motors Co
are seeking to share the green limelight with their Leaf and
Chevrolet Volt electric cars, though sales volumes are expected
to stay relatively low until the high price of batteries comes
down significantly.
Toyota is aiming for monthly Aqua sales in Japan of 12,000
units, with a starting price of 1.69 million yen ($21,600).
The Japanese automaker, which dominates the hybrid field, is
aiming to launch about 10 new gasoline-electric models by 2015
and offer a fuel-sipping option across its entire line-up around
2020.
The firm last week forecast a 20 percent surge in 2012 sales
as it recovers from the March earthquake in Japan and flooding
in Thailand that hit production around the world.