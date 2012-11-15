Nov 15 Toyota Motor Corp is
recalling 11,153 Scion iQ hatchbacks because the front passenger
air bags might not deploy in a crash.
A sensor cable may become damaged when sliding the passenger
seat forward or backward on 2012 and 2013 iQs, the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday in
its official recall notice.
The defect could cause the passenger-side air bags to become
deactivated or improperly activated, which could "increase the
risk of injury to an occupant" in a crash, Toyota said in a Nov.
7 letter to NHTSA.
There have been no reports of injuries due to the defect.
Toyota dealers will install a protective cover on the sensor
cable, beginning in December.