BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
DETROIT, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp U.S. May auto sales rose 2.5 percent to 207,952 vehicles, the company said on Monday.
Toyota only gave total sales figure in the morning and will report fuller results Monday afternoon.
The 2.5 percent rise in Toyota's U.S. auto sales was in line with analysts' expectations.
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
JOHANNESBURG, April 10 South Africa's bourse said on Monday it was investigating certain trades in the hours before former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an international investor roadshow, days before he was dismissed from the government.