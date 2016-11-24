TOKYO Nov 24 Toyota Motor Corp said it
aims to develop a new, more advanced electric-car battery "in a
few years" that will allow the Japanese automaker to come up
with an electrified vehicle with driving range and battery life
enhanced by up to 15 percent.
Such performance-enhanced lithium-ion battery technology
will likely enable all its electrified vehicles to be improved,
Toyota said.
"Lithium-ion battery is a key technology for electrifying
cars, and there is a clear need, going forward, for improving
this technology and its performance even more," Hisao Yamashige,
a battery technology researcher at Toyota, told a media briefing
in Tokyo on Thursday.
Improving the performance of lithium-ion battery technology
is a pressing issue for traditional automakers such as Toyota
and new entrants such as Tesla Motors Inc because of
its limiting characteristics.
Producers of all-electric battery cars, plug-in electric
hybrids, as well as conventional gas-electric hybrids are all
striving to source or develop more advanced battery technologies
to give their electrified cars a better driving range, battery
life, and safety.
Toyota, Japan's biggest automaker by volume, has pioneered
gasoline-electric hybrids technology and is gearing up to launch
a new, near-all-electric plug-in hybrid car called the Prius
Prime. It also has recently said it is aiming to come up with an
all-electric battery car by 2020.
